Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Elections

A young mother takes on the father of Belarus

Europe’s longest-serving ruler may be losing his 26-year grip on power.

31 Aug 2020

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a young mother from Belarus, is hoping to take control of the country after 26 years of Alexander Lukashenko’s rule. Hundreds of thousands are supporting the 37-year-old – but Lukashenko, the “father of Belarus”, is backed by Russian tanks.

The ripple effects of this historic battle for Belarus have the potential to reverberate around the world.

In this episode:

Step Vaessen, Al Jazeera journalist in Moscow.

For more:

How Russia-Belarus ties evolved over the years

Connect with The Take on:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, and Kevin Hirten.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

China firm claims faster COVID-19 tests, targets global sales

A technician processes samples in a lab at Chinese biotech company Coyote, before testing it in Flash 20 [AFP]

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape, triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh