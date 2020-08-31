A young mother takes on the father of Belarus

Europe’s longest-serving ruler may be losing his 26-year grip on power.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a young mother from Belarus, is hoping to take control of the country after 26 years of Alexander Lukashenko’s rule. Hundreds of thousands are supporting the 37-year-old – but Lukashenko, the “father of Belarus”, is backed by Russian tanks.

The ripple effects of this historic battle for Belarus have the potential to reverberate around the world.

