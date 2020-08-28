Live
Awaiting justice for Emmett Till, 65 years later

The 14-year-old Black American was killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman, 65 years ago today.

28 Aug 2020

Emmett Till was beaten, shot and drowned in a river in Mississippi on August 28, 1955. He was 14 years old.

His killing spurred the civil rights movement and inspired events like the historic 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr spoke of his “Dream” for the country.

At the tail end of a summer that has been dominated by conversations about white supremacy and police brutality, we look back at Emmett’s life and death, and the unresolved investigation into his killing.

In this episode:

Deborah Watts, Emmett Till’s cousin, and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

Source : Al Jazeera
