Awaiting justice for Emmett Till, 65 years later

The 14-year-old Black American was killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman, 65 years ago today.

Emmett Till was beaten, shot and drowned in a river in Mississippi on August 28, 1955. He was 14 years old.

His killing spurred the civil rights movement and inspired events like the historic 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr spoke of his “Dream” for the country.

At the tail end of a summer that has been dominated by conversations about white supremacy and police brutality, we look back at Emmett’s life and death, and the unresolved investigation into his killing.

In this episode:

Deborah Watts, Emmett Till’s cousin, and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

For more:

The American police shooting you haven’t heard about

The US movement to abolish the police

Voices from the US protests

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve and Natalia Aldana produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.