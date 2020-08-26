Unpacking the US post office controversy

The 2020 election will be the biggest mail-in vote in US history but voters fear changes to postal service may affect delivery of democracy.

The 2020 election is expected to be the biggest vote by mail in United States history. Concerns over changes at the US Postal Service are mounting at a time when many people are seeing delays in their mail for the first time ever.

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden make their case for the presidency, Americans are trying to figure out how to vote on November 3. So what does this mean for voters’ ballots?

In this episode:

Christopher Shaw, historian and author.

Check out Christopher’s book, Preserving the People’s Post Office.

