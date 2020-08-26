Live
News|US Elections 2020

Unpacking the US post office controversy

The 2020 election will be the biggest mail-in vote in US history but voters fear changes to postal service may affect delivery of democracy.

26 Aug 2020

The 2020 election is expected to be the biggest vote by mail in United States history. Concerns over changes at the US Postal Service are mounting at a time when many people are seeing delays in their mail for the first time ever.

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden make their case for the presidency, Americans are trying to figure out how to vote on November 3. So what does this mean for voters’ ballots?

In this episode: 

Christopher Shaw, historian and author.

For more: 

Check out Christopher’s book, Preserving the People’s Post Office.

The team: 

Alexandra Locke and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Imaeyen Ibanga.

Source : Al Jazeera
