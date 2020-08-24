Exposing abuse at the hands of Thailand’s military

Thailand’s armed forces have been accused of allowing abusive initiation rituals.

The military draft evokes fear in almost every young man in Thailand, but some say they fear their military training more than war.

Amnesty International has documented acts of physical, mental and sexual abuse during Thailand’s military hazing. We hear about one family whose son died during a hazing incident, and why they are demanding justice.

In this episode:

Scott Heidler, Al Jazeera journalist in Bangkok; Ming Yu Hah, Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, Amnesty International

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Abigail Ony Wocachah, Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Me, Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Melisa Goh, Hany Ramsay, Haitham Ennasr, Tabish Talib and Daniel Alvarenga.