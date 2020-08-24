Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Human Rights

Exposing abuse at the hands of Thailand’s military

Thailand’s armed forces have been accused of allowing abusive initiation rituals.

24 Aug 2020

The military draft evokes fear in almost every young man in Thailand, but some say they fear their military training more than war.

Amnesty International has documented acts of physical, mental and sexual abuse during Thailand’s military hazing. We hear about one family whose son died during a hazing incident, and why they are demanding justice.

In this episode:

Scott Heidler, Al Jazeera journalist in Bangkok; Ming Yu Hah, Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, Amnesty International

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Abigail Ony Wocachah, Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Me, Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Melisa Goh, Hany Ramsay, Haitham Ennasr, Tabish Talib and Daniel Alvarenga.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91

Sheikh Sabah had served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia urges Turkey to back ceasefire effort

Clashes broke out over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday [Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

China firm claims faster COVID-19 tests, targets global sales

A technician processes samples in a lab at Chinese biotech company Coyote, before testing it in Flash 20 [AFP]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]