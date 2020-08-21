The social justice power of K-pop’s BTS

On the day of their first English-language single, Dynamite, The Take explores the band’s power to influence global social justice issues.

More days than not, Korean-pop band BTS is trending worldwide. Their popularity extends from Seoul to Santiago, and we wanted to know why.

This Quick Take explores the band’s universal appeal and we discuss what happens if mandatory military service in South Korea forces it to break up.

In this episode:

Michelle Cho, K-pop fan and scholar of South Korean film and media.

For more:

Are K-pop and BTS fans a new force for social justice?

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Malika Bilal, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, and Amy Walters.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.