News|US Elections 2020

The keys to the White House

Allan Lichtman is in the business of presidential fortune-telling. He has correctly predicted nine US elections for the country’s highest office, and is going for his tenth consecutive success this year.

19 Aug 2020

Allan Lichtman has accurately predicted the outcome of every United State presidential election since 1984. So will he be right again this year?

He offers up his forecast this year with The Take, and explains why his methodology still works 36 years after its inception.

In this episode:

Allan Lichtman, professor of history at American University in Washington, DC.

For more:

Predicting the Next President: The Keys to the White House by Allan Lichtman

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
