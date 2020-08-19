Allan Lichtman is in the business of presidential fortune-telling. He has correctly predicted nine US elections for the country’s highest office, and is going for his tenth consecutive success this year.

Allan Lichtman has accurately predicted the outcome of every United State presidential election since 1984. So will he be right again this year?

He offers up his forecast this year with The Take, and explains why his methodology still works 36 years after its inception.

In this episode:

Allan Lichtman, professor of history at American University in Washington, DC.

For more:

Predicting the Next President: The Keys to the White House by Allan Lichtman

