Corruption and coronavirus in the Dominican Republic

Opposition candidate Luis Abinader has been sworn in as president as the Caribbean country confirms more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases.

17 Aug 2020

After 16 years, the centre-left Dominican Liberation Party is out of the power in the Caribbean country. The new president, Luis Abinader, a businessman turned politician, was sworn in just hours ago.

Now, he will lead a country plagued by corruption, a fragile economy, and the coronavirus epidemic.

We hear from a local journalist and a Dominican-born US congressman about what people hope will change with the new administration.

In this episode:

Indhira Suero, journalist in the Dominican Republic. Adriano Espaillat, US representative for New York’s 13th congressional district.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
