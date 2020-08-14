Live
Is Egypt finally reckoning with sexual assault?

The fight against sexual violence has reached a tipping point in Egypt, as more women take to social media to detail sexual assaults they say they have endured.

14 Aug 2020

Egyptian women have had a breakthrough fighting sexual violence – and the authorities are listening. After more than 100 women accused a man of assault and harassment, the consequences he faced surprised some observers.

But the activists leading the charge online have also faced death threats as they try to expand their movement. Many say this reckoning over sexual assault is long overdue, but how far does it still have to go?

For more:

Complaint filed with National Council for Women over 2014 gang rape at Fairmont hotel

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
