Is Egypt finally reckoning with sexual assault?

The fight against sexual violence has reached a tipping point in Egypt, as more women take to social media to detail sexual assaults they say they have endured.

Egyptian women have had a breakthrough fighting sexual violence – and the authorities are listening. After more than 100 women accused a man of assault and harassment, the consequences he faced surprised some observers.

But the activists leading the charge online have also faced death threats as they try to expand their movement. Many say this reckoning over sexual assault is long overdue, but how far does it still have to go?

Complaint filed with National Council for Women over 2014 gang rape at Fairmont hotel

