A network of abuse against Irish women

The Take takes a deep dive into a documentary that exposed the disturbing fate of thousands of babies born to Irish unmarried mothers.

Ireland’s Mother and Baby Home scandal destroyed families, cost up to 6,000 babies’ lives and emotionally scarred an estimated 30,000 women – and it is just one part of a system of institutional abuse.

Al Jazeera documented how this network of abuse is a window into church-sanctioned violence against women in Ireland, and the government’s alleged attempts to sweep it all under the rug.

In this episode:

Laurence Lee (@laurielee67), Al Jazeera journalist.

For more:

Watch the documentary that inspired this episode, “People and Power: Ireland’s Mother and Baby Scandal”.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Malika Bilal, Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, and Amy Walters.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.