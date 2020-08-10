Live
Confronting racism within Doctors Without Borders

Employees accused Medecins Sans Frontieres of perpetuating racism and white supremacy within the international humanitarian organisation.

10 Aug 2020

More than 1,000 current and former employees of Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) have signed an open letter demanding that the aid organisation root out its institutionally racist, colonialist and white supremacist policies while examining its hiring practices and workplace culture.

A manager in the United States and a former supervisor in South Sudan talk to The Take about the discrimination and racism they have experienced, and their colleagues’ fears about speaking out.

In this episode:

Alaak Dau, former logistics supervisor for Doctors without Borders in South Sudan, and Urshula Edwards, supply manager.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Sakhr Al-Makhadhi.

Source : Al Jazeera
