News|Beirut explosion

Beirut explosion multiplies Lebanon’s crises

Beirut’s governor estimates about 300,000 people have been displaced as Lebanon braces for devastating economic effects.

7 Aug 2020

It takes a lot to deal a blow to a city like Beirut, but Tuesday’s blast was like nothing Lebanon has ever seen. In the 24 hours following the explosion, Al Jazeera correspondents sent The Take voice notes covering the aftermath.

The explosion did not just destroy Beirut’s downtown, it also destroyed the country’s lifelines to stave off collapse amid an imploding economy and a spike in coronavirus cases.

The question now is: How will the Beirut explosion affect all of Lebanon’s other crises?

In this episode:

Sara Moussa, Al Jazeera’s Lebanon producer, and Timour Azhari (@timourazhari), Beirut correspondent for Al Jazeera.

For more:

Lebanon’s future goes dark

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

