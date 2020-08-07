Beirut explosion multiplies Lebanon’s crises

Beirut’s governor estimates about 300,000 people have been displaced as Lebanon braces for devastating economic effects.

It takes a lot to deal a blow to a city like Beirut, but Tuesday’s blast was like nothing Lebanon has ever seen. In the 24 hours following the explosion, Al Jazeera correspondents sent The Take voice notes covering the aftermath.

The explosion did not just destroy Beirut’s downtown, it also destroyed the country’s lifelines to stave off collapse amid an imploding economy and a spike in coronavirus cases.

The question now is: How will the Beirut explosion affect all of Lebanon’s other crises?

