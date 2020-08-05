Fighting rape culture in Sierra Leone

Husband Schools in Sierra Leone are taking on domestic violence by teaching men about women’s health and gender issues.

A spike in gender-based violence is one of the side effects of the pandemic. In Sierra Leone, violence against women was already a national crisis.

Today, we revisit an episode from last summer about efforts there to end sexual violence from the top down – and the ground up.

In this episode:

Sam Liebmann, director of The Husband School, and Vickie Remoe, writer and blogger.

For more:

Watch the documentary Sierra Leone: The Husband School on Al Jazeera.

Connect with The Take:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Jasmin Bauomy produced this episode with Morgan Waters, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal.

Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound engineer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Sam Liebmann, Vicke Remoe and Fatou Wurie.