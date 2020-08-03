Live
The US police shooting you have not heard about

The United States has many stories of police violence. But some of them have taken a little longer to rise to the surface.

3 Aug 2020

Alvin Cole, a Black teenager, was shot and killed in February, a month after his 17th birthday. The officer accused of killing him is Joseph Mensah with Wisconsin’s Wauwatosa Police Department – and Mensah is accused of shooting and killing two other men of colour.

These shootings have not seen as much attention as other incidents of police violence in the country, but today, we are telling the story.

In this episode:

Tracy Cole, mother of Alvin Cole; Kimberley Motley, an international human rights lawyer; and Dania Diaz, Roc Nation’s managing director of philanthropy.

For more:

The US movement to abolish the police

Voices from the US protests

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal.

Steve Lack sound designed this episode. Alex Roldan is the sound engineer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
