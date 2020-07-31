The truth about those delivery app fees

The coronavirus pandemic has moved many to utilise food delivery apps. The Take is discovering those apps are actually hurting independent restaurants.

Today we are bringing you something new, and we are calling it a Quick Take – a shorter episode about something that caught our attention this week.

A lot of us have been ordering dinner from delivery apps a little more often throughout coronavirus lockdowns. There are at least a dozen popular apps to choose from, and what we have noticed across them all are the fees. They are not new, but they are hitting restaurants harder during the pandemic.

