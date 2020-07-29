Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Environment

A dam plan gone wrong in Ecuador’s Amazon

The Take looks at the devastating and continuing consequences of one of the most ill-advised deals in Ecuador’s recent history.

29 Jul 2020

Chances are you have never heard of the Coca Codo Sinclair Dam. It is a project that was designed to supercharge renewable energy in Ecuador. Instead, it brought oil spills, flash floods, corruption and crippling debt.

In the second half of our two-part series on Ecuador’s Amazon, we are examining how the ill-advised dam continues to plague Indigenous communities years after it was inaugurated.

In this episode:

Sigrid Vasconez, an environmental biologist working with Curbing Corruption.

For more:

Part 1: Escaping coronavirus in Ecuador’s Amazon

The team:

Priyanka Tilve and Kevin Hirten produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Malika Bilal, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Amy Walters.

Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound engineer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
