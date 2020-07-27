Escaping coronavirus in Ecuador’s Amazon

Indigenous groups in Ecuador have rushed back to their territories in an attempt to escape COVID-19.

In the first of this two-part series, we bring you a story of what happens when an environmental crisis and a health crisis are stacked on top of one another, affecting one of the most vulnerable populations in one of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

When COVID-19 hit Ecuador, its Indigenous communities fled to their ancestral homes in the Amazon. But more trouble awaited them in the rainforest.

In this episode:

Kimberley Brown, a freelance journalist based in Ecuador.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve and Kevin Hirten produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal.

Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound engineer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Alexia Underwood, Melissa Goh, and Sophie Pinchetti.

