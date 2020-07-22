Live
Pop star Hachalu Hundessa’s murder inflames Ethiopia

The shooting of the Oromo musician sparked protests in which hundreds of people were killed.

22 Jul 2020

Hachalu Hundessa was the man many Ethiopians credit with composing the soundtrack of a movement.

Also known as Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, his up-tempo pop songs filled with political references gave voice to the marginalised Oromo ethnic group.

His recent death has prompted a political flashpoint that highlights the country’s simmering ethnic tensions.

In this episode:

Ayantu Ayana, PhD student from Ethiopia; Mohammed Adow, Al Jazeera journalist.

For more:

More than 160 killed in Ethiopia protests over singer’s murder

How Hachalu Hundessa’s murder reveals Ethiopia’s political divide

The team:

Ney Alvarez and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is our team’s engagement producer. Alex Roldan is our sound engineer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
