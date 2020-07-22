Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Pop star Hachalu Hundessa’s murder inflames Ethiopia

The shooting of the Oromo musician sparked protests in which hundreds of people were killed.

22 Jul 2020

Hachalu Hundessa was the man many Ethiopians credit with composing the soundtrack of a movement.

Also known as Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, his up-tempo pop songs filled with political references gave voice to the marginalised Oromo ethnic group.

His recent death has prompted a political flashpoint that highlights the country’s simmering ethnic tensions.

In this episode:

Ayantu Ayana, PhD student from Ethiopia; Mohammed Adow, Al Jazeera journalist.

For more:

More than 160 killed in Ethiopia protests over singer’s murder

How Hachalu Hundessa’s murder reveals Ethiopia’s political divide

The team:

Ney Alvarez and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is our team’s engagement producer. Alex Roldan is our sound engineer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

France rescuers search for missing victims after deadly floods

In France, the storm ravaged several villages around the city of Nice on the French Riviera [Nicolas Tucat/AFP]

Police use water cannon to disperse mass anti-Lukashenko rally

Police use water cannon against demonstrators during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, October 4, 2020 [AP]

New Caledonia rejects independence, will stay part of France

A woman points to a voting notebook before voting in Noumea, New Caledonia [Mathurin Derel/AP Photo] (AP)

How will the death of Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah affect GCC relations?

Analysts say the commitment of Kuwait’s leadership to speak up for GCC unity could now be tested after the emir's death [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Most Read

Doctors say Trump given steroid, could be discharged Monday: Live

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says civilian killed in Ganja

Emergencies personnel work in a damaged area of Ganja following a rocket strike [Handout/Azerbaijani presidency/AFP]

Donald Trump’s video message from the hospital

US President Donald Trump speaks from his hospital room [The White House handout via Reuters]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]