Coronavirus has cancelled Hajj for millions

The annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca has been drastically downsized this year.

Saudi Arabia has announced that only pilgrims within the country can perform the Hajj, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

With a restricted Hajj comes frustration for Muslims who plan for years to fulfil a religious duty, and worry over how the loss in revenue will affect the local economy.

In this episode:

Jamal Elshayyal, Al Jazeera journalist; Sajjad Ahmad, founder of The Fifth Pillar.

