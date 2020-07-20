Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus has cancelled Hajj for millions

The annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca has been drastically downsized this year.

20 Jul 2020

Saudi Arabia has announced that only pilgrims within the country can perform the Hajj, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

With a restricted Hajj comes frustration for Muslims who plan for years to fulfil a religious duty, and worry over how the loss in revenue will affect the local economy.

In this episode:

Jamal Elshayyal, Al Jazeera journalist; Sajjad Ahmad, founder of The Fifth Pillar.

For more:

Hajj 2020: What you need to know about this year’s pilgrimage

Ramadan stories under quarantine

The team:

Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is our team’s engagement producer. Alex Roldan is our sound engineer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
