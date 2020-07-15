Life after prison, in virtual reality

The Take explores the challenges of life after incarceration through Al Jazeera’s award-winning virtual reality film.

Women are the fastest-growing incarcerated population in the United States, and Elaine Daly was one of them. Daly’s story served as inspiration for Al Jazeera’s virtual reality film, Still Here.

The immersive multimedia installation, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, explored life after incarceration and erasure upon returning to a gentrifying neighbourhood. Daly talks to us about the film, and how the criminal “injustice” system affects women.

Elaine Daly, social worker living in New York City, and Zahra Rasool, the head of Al Jazeera’s immersive storytelling studio AJ Contrast.

Still Here by Al Jazeera Contrast

