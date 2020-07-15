Live
Life after prison, in virtual reality

The Take explores the challenges of life after incarceration through Al Jazeera’s award-winning virtual reality film.

15 Jul 2020

Women are the fastest-growing incarcerated population in the United States, and Elaine Daly was one of them. Daly’s story served as inspiration for Al Jazeera’s virtual reality film, Still Here.

The immersive multimedia installation, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, explored life after incarceration and erasure upon returning to a gentrifying neighbourhood. Daly talks to us about the film, and how the criminal “injustice” system affects women.

In this episode:

Elaine Daly, social worker living in New York City, and Zahra Rasool, the head of Al Jazeera’s immersive storytelling studio AJ Contrast.

For more:

Still Here by Al Jazeera Contrast

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

