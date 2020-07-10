Pakistan’s most infamous Twitter troll

The Take explores the story of one of Pakistan’s most controversial political influencers with the Al Jazeera filmmaker of War, Lies and Hashtags.

Farhan Virk is a household name in Pakistan’s Twittersphere. Considered by many to be a state-sponsored troll, he commands a Twitter army of more than 1,000 volunteers dedicated to spreading hyper-nationalist propaganda.

Investigative filmmaker Hasham Cheema joins this episode of The Take to detail the inner-workings of Virk’s methods, and how his command of the algorithm has affected Pakistan’s democracy.

