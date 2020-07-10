Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Media

Pakistan’s most infamous Twitter troll

The Take explores the story of one of Pakistan’s most controversial political influencers with the Al Jazeera filmmaker of War, Lies and Hashtags.

10 Jul 2020

Farhan Virk is a household name in Pakistan’s Twittersphere. Considered by many to be a state-sponsored troll, he commands a Twitter army of more than 1,000 volunteers dedicated to spreading hyper-nationalist propaganda.

Investigative filmmaker Hasham Cheema joins this episode of The Take to detail the inner-workings of Virk’s methods, and how his command of the algorithm has affected Pakistan’s democracy.

In this episode:

Filmmaker of the AJ Witness film, Hasham Cheema.

For more:

War, Lies and Hashtags: Pakistan’s Twitter Battles by AJ Witness

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Malika Bilal, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, and Amy Walters. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

North Korea tells UN it now has ‘effective war deterrent’

Kim Song told the UN General Assembly, North Korea now has an 'effective war deterrent' [Loey Felipe/United Nations via AFP]

US presidential debate live updates: Trump, Biden’s first clash

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Lockheed Martin ‘mishandled toxins’, causing illness: US lawsuits

A sign for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands outside the company''s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland [Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]