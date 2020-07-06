Live
Will there be another 16 years of Vladimir Putin in Russia?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered amendments that would allow him to remain in power until 2036.

6 Jul 2020

The past 20 years of President Vladimir Putin’s rule have coincided with a widening inequality gap in Russia. Now, a constitutional change allows him two more chances at the ballot box – which means he could still be president in 2036.

Today, we are looking at how Putin’s economic policies have made the rich richer, the poor poorer, and why he is still so popular.

In this episode:

Julian Colling, a freelance journalist based in Moscow; and Greg Yudin, a professor of political philosophy at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences.

For more:

Will Vladimir Putin be president of Russia for life?

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
