Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Black Lives Matter

The other independence day in the United States

As protests against police brutality and racism sweep the nation, many in the US are recognising a Black holiday celebrating emancipation.

3 Jul 2020

Juneteenth, as it is known, is the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas finally learned that slavery had been abolished two years before.

June 19 has been known as the true day of independence in the Black community for more than 150 years, and now, state governments and companies are finally taking notice.

In this episode:

Michael Harriot, senior writer for The Root; Michael Hurd, an historian and director of Prairie View A&M University’s Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture; Opal Lee, a 93-year-old activist and advocate for Juneteenth becoming a US federal holiday.

For more:

Juneteenth: A call for progress and national recognition

US slavery: What is Juneteenth and how is it commemorated?

US corporations mark Juneteenth, but will deeper change follow?

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Biden campaign seeks to keep focus on national COVID-19 response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to campaign in Florida on Monday [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata sprints to London Marathon win

Shura Kitata of Ethiopia celebrates after winning in the Elite Men’s race during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon [Getty Images]

Germany: Man attacked, seriously hurt outside Hamburg synagogue

German police arrested the attacker, and a police spokesman said he was accused of causing grievous bodily harm [Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

A woman casts a ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Arashan, Kyrgyzstan [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]
Most Read

Doctors say Trump takes steroid dexamethasone after oxygen dip

Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician, is flanked by other doctors as he speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health [Erin Scott/Reuters]

Doctors say Trump could be discharged ‘as soon as Monday’: Live

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]