Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of coronavirus shakes Brazil

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the world.

1 Jul 2020

The most populous country in Latin America now has more than 1.4 million infections and more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The rate of infection continues to grow, epecially threatening Indigenous communities in the Amazon.

But President Jair Bolsonaro continues to dismiss the outbreak, and has protested against local lockdown measures.

In this episode, we discuss the controversial president and how coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the country with Al Jazeera’s Latin America correspondent, Teresa Bo.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Handout/Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

Indigenous people sceptical of Indonesia mapping project

North Korea tells UN it now has ‘effective war deterrent’

Kim Song told the UN General Assembly, North Korea now has an 'effective war deterrent' [Loey Felipe/United Nations via AFP]

US debate timeline: Trump and Biden are combative in first match

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Data v spin: The truth about Trump and the US economy

Trump supporters attend a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota in September [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]