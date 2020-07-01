Live
President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of coronavirus shakes Brazil

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the world.

1 Jul 2020

The most populous country in Latin America now has more than 1.4 million infections and more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The rate of infection continues to grow, epecially threatening Indigenous communities in the Amazon.

But President Jair Bolsonaro continues to dismiss the outbreak, and has protested against local lockdown measures.

In this episode, we discuss the controversial president and how coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the country with Al Jazeera’s Latin America correspondent, Teresa Bo.

