How could annexation change the West Bank?

July 1 is a date with the potential to reshape Israel, Palestine, and the rest of the Middle East.

On July 1, Israel may begin plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank – as much as 30 percent. Annexation is illegal under international law and much of the world has condemned it.

So why might this controversial move happen now?

In today’s episode, Al Jazeera journalist Rania Zabaneh joins The Take from the occupied West Bank, and we hear from Israeli historian Gershom Gorenberg.

