Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Occupied West Bank

How could annexation change the West Bank?

July 1 is a date with the potential to reshape Israel, Palestine, and the rest of the Middle East.

29 Jun 2020

On July 1, Israel may begin plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank – as much as 30 percent. Annexation is illegal under international law and much of the world has condemned it.

So why might this controversial move happen now?

In today’s episode, Al Jazeera journalist Rania Zabaneh joins The Take from the occupied West Bank, and we hear from Israeli historian Gershom Gorenberg.

For more:

‘Everyone scared’: How Palestinians are preparing for annexation

UN, Arab League call on Israel to drop annexation plans

Palestine and Israel: Mapping an annexation

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Pompeo to visit Japan, S Korea and Mongolia next week

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a protective face mask as he visits the Naval Support Activity base at Souda, Crete, Greece September 29, 2020 [Aris Messinis/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Handout/Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

Indigenous people sceptical of Indonesia mapping project

North Korea tells UN it now has ‘effective war deterrent’

Kim Song told the UN General Assembly, North Korea now has an 'effective war deterrent' [Loey Felipe/United Nations via AFP]
Most Read

US debate timeline: Trump and Biden are combative in first match

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Data v spin: The truth about Trump and the US economy

Trump supporters attend a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota in September [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]