Carvell Wallace and Mahershala Ali on being Black in America

To move forward, writer Carvell Wallace says it is time for Americans to face their dark history.

Carvell Wallace was the host of Al Jazeera’s first feature podcast in 2017. In Closer Than They Appear, he had tough conversations centred around issues we are struggling with today, and he gave us a glimpse into what it is like to be a Black man in the United States.

In the first of seven episodes, he talks with Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali. Today, The Take brings you this conversation.

In this episode:

Carvell Wallace (@carvellwallace), New York Times bestselling author, and award-winning podcaster; Mahershala Ali, Academy Award-winning actor.

For more:

Closer Than They Appear podcast series

