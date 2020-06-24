Live
PODCASTS: The Take
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Hacking world hunger during the coronavirus pandemic

With the global spread of COVID-19, more than 130 million are expected to be on the edge of starvation.

24 Jun 2020

Global hunger is one of the most dangerous side effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the most vulnerable to hunger live in the world’s richest cities, or work in the industries that feed us. In this episode, The Take explores the global food chain’s weak links and how some are innovating to help keep people fed.

In this episode:

Duarte Geraldino (@Duartegeraldino), deputy managing business editor for AJ Impact; Edward Summers (@edsummers11), executive director of The Bronx Private Industry Council; and Raj Patel (@_RajPatel), research professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

For more:

Coronavirus response: Hacking emergency food supply chains

Food supply chains do not care if people go hungry

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake.)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

With attendances plunging, Disney plans to lay off 28,000 workers

California-based Disneyland, nicknamed the 'Happiest Place on Earth', and the company's other theme parks around the world have been forced to limit visitor numbers to allow for physical distancing [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Kenya’s women entrepreneurs lack access to capital, study finds

Manufacturing contributes about 10 percent of Kenya’s gross domestic product but women account for only 17 percent of the sector’s workforce, according to the study by the International Centre for Research on Women and Kenya Association of Manufacturer [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Trump’s tax manoeuvres do not change his billionaire status

President Donald Trump did not pay any income tax for years, and paid just $750 in taxes the year he became president, but that alone does not mean his businesses are in crisis [File: Bloomberg]

Markets wobble over Bolsonaro’s funding of programme for poor

Jair Bolsonaro launched his charm offensive as Brazilian markets wobbled for a second day on fears the spending spree shows he is unwilling to rein in record deficits and debt [File: Marcos Correa/Brazilian Presidency/AFP Photo]
Most Read

US debate timeline: Trump and Biden are combative in first match

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Handout/Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]