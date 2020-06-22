Hong Kong protests resume, with higher stakes

Demonstrators are resuming protests that began last year, but were temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters say the Hong Kong and Beijing governments are stealthily chipping away at the city’s democracy this year, expecting the international community to be distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many activists say 2020 is the year Hong Kong will either get democracy or lose everything. Divya Gopalan, Hong Kong native and Al Jazeera journalist, guides us through the newest waves of demonstrations.

