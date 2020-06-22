Live
Hong Kong protests resume, with higher stakes

Demonstrators are resuming protests that began last year, but were temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

22 Jun 2020

Protesters say the Hong Kong and Beijing governments are stealthily chipping away at the city’s democracy this year, expecting the international community to be distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many activists say 2020 is the year Hong Kong will either get democracy or lose everything. Divya Gopalan, Hong Kong native and Al Jazeera journalist, guides us through the newest waves of demonstrations.

Hong Kong’s long game to secure democracy

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China’s legislation

There is never an end game’: Hong Kong after a year of protest

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

