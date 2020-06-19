Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed parenting

The global spread of COVID-19 has changed every aspect of society, including education.

19 Jun 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have moved online and parents have become responsible for their children’s schooling.

In this episode of The Take, we are exploring how this sudden shift in routine might affect a child’s development, and asking what families can do to make kids feel safe and supported.

In this episode:

Jessica Dym Bartlett, director of early childhood research at Child Trends.

For more:

Children facing ‘devastating’ effect of coronavirus: Report

Coronavirus fallout triggers human development crisis: UN

New normal awaits US college students returning to campus

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Biden campaign seeks to keep focus on national COVID-19 response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to campaign in Florida on Monday [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata sprints to London Marathon win

Shura Kitata of Ethiopia celebrates after winning in the Elite Men’s race during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon [Getty Images]

Germany: Man attacked, seriously hurt outside Hamburg synagogue

German police arrested the attacker, and a police spokesman said he was accused of causing grievous bodily harm [Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

A woman casts a ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Arashan, Kyrgyzstan [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]
Most Read

Doctors say Trump takes steroid dexamethasone after oxygen dip

Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician, is flanked by other doctors as he speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health [Erin Scott/Reuters]

Trump COVID-19 updates: Doctors say he could be discharged Monday

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]