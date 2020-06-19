Live
How the coronavirus pandemic has changed parenting

The global spread of COVID-19 has changed every aspect of society, including education.

19 Jun 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have moved online and parents have become responsible for their children’s schooling.

In this episode of The Take, we are exploring how this sudden shift in routine might affect a child’s development, and asking what families can do to make kids feel safe and supported.

In this episode:

Jessica Dym Bartlett, director of early childhood research at Child Trends.

For more:

Children facing ‘devastating’ effect of coronavirus: Report

Coronavirus fallout triggers human development crisis: UN

New normal awaits US college students returning to campus

