In Yemen, battling coronavirus during civil war

Yemen has so far confirmed more than 350 COVID-19 cases – but aid groups believe the actual numbers are much higher.

17 Jun 2020

Five years of civil war, cholera, and starvation have devastated Yemen while Saudi-led blockades and bombing campaigns have left its healthcare system almost useless.

Now, Yemen faces a new challenge – a global pandemic, right when crucial aid to the country is starting to dry up. How bad could things get in Yemen? In this episode, The Take speaks with Hakim Almasmari, a journalist and mediator in Sanaa, Yemen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
