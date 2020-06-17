In Yemen, battling coronavirus during civil war

Yemen has so far confirmed more than 350 COVID-19 cases – but aid groups believe the actual numbers are much higher.

Five years of civil war, cholera, and starvation have devastated Yemen while Saudi-led blockades and bombing campaigns have left its healthcare system almost useless.

Now, Yemen faces a new challenge – a global pandemic, right when crucial aid to the country is starting to dry up. How bad could things get in Yemen? In this episode, The Take speaks with Hakim Almasmari, a journalist and mediator in Sanaa, Yemen.

