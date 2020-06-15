Live
Police in the US take surveillance to the sky

The US city of Baltimore is deploying a controversial method of surveillance that was developed for use in Iraq.

15 Jun 2020

Each time someone leaves their home in Baltimore, Maryland, their every move could be recorded from above.

The city with one of the highest murder rates in the United States has launched the Aerial Investigation Research surveillance programme. Critics say it represents a frightening erosion of people’s right to privacy, including Brett Kaufman, senior staff lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Program. Al Jazeera journalist Patty Culhane is on The Take discussing the programme’s significant consequences for the rest of the country.

US city deploys camera-equipped planes for surveillance

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

