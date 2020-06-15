Police in the US take surveillance to the sky

The US city of Baltimore is deploying a controversial method of surveillance that was developed for use in Iraq.

Each time someone leaves their home in Baltimore, Maryland, their every move could be recorded from above.

The city with one of the highest murder rates in the United States has launched the Aerial Investigation Research surveillance programme. Critics say it represents a frightening erosion of people’s right to privacy, including Brett Kaufman, senior staff lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Program. Al Jazeera journalist Patty Culhane is on The Take discussing the programme’s significant consequences for the rest of the country.

