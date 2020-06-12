What does the coronavirus pandemic reveal about ‘essential work’?

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked conversations about the undervaluing of essential workers.

Anthropologist David Graeber, who wrote the book Bullshit Jobs: A Theory, joins The Take to talk about what makes work essential, and what makes it pointless.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked conversations about undervaluing essential workers, especially as pressure grows to “get the economy going again”. In this episode, Graeber asks what we really mean when we talk about “the economy”, and who it benefits.

