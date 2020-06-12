Live
PODCASTS: The Take
Economy

What does the coronavirus pandemic reveal about ‘essential work’?

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked conversations about the undervaluing of essential workers.

12 Jun 2020

Anthropologist David Graeber, who wrote the book Bullshit Jobs: A Theory, joins The Take to talk about what makes work essential, and what makes it pointless.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked conversations about undervaluing essential workers, especially as pressure grows to “get the economy going again”. In this episode, Graeber asks what we really mean when we talk about “the economy”, and who it benefits.

For more:

On the Phenomenon of Bullshit Jobs: A Work Rant by David Graeber

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, and  Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
