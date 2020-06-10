The US movement to abolish the police

In the wake of the George Floyd protests, calls for abolishing or defunding the police are gaining momentum.

Defund, reform or abolish police departments – those are the growing calls among some US protesters.

Already, the ideas are taking hold, as the Minneapolis City Council pledged to dismantle its police department this week. Why is this movement gaining traction?

The Take went to Minneapolis, Minnesota to find out from novelist Raphael Johnson. We also speak to Kami Chavis, director of the Criminal Justice Program at Wake Forest University and Simone Weichselbaum, a writer at The Marshall Project.

