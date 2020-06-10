Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Black Lives Matter

The US movement to abolish the police

In the wake of the George Floyd protests, calls for abolishing or defunding the police are gaining momentum.

10 Jun 2020

Defund, reform or abolish police departments – those are the growing calls among some US protesters.

Already, the ideas are taking hold, as the Minneapolis City Council pledged to dismantle its police department this week. Why is this movement gaining traction?

The Take went to Minneapolis, Minnesota to find out from novelist Raphael Johnson. We also speak to Kami Chavis, director of the Criminal Justice Program at Wake Forest University and Simone Weichselbaum, a writer at The Marshall Project.

For more:

Mapping US police killings of Black Americans

US Democrats in Congress propose extensive police reforms

Police forces across US promise reform

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Chuseok goes virtual as S Koreans give up traditional reunions

A family sit before a grave after performing a traditional ceremony of remembrance in Incheon where the local government was encouraging people to visit cemeteries ahead of Chuseok to avoid large gatherings [Ed Jones/AFP]

Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah’s death

Sheikh Nawaf, who has held high office for decades, was named heir apparent in 2006 [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]

2,300 Armenian soldiers ‘neutralised’, says Azerbaijan: Live news

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region [Defence Ministry of Armenia/Reuters]

Israel passes law to limit protests during coronavirus lockdown

A protester gestures while wearing handcuffs during a demonstration outside parliament against the Israeli government as the new law was passed [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters] (Reuters)
Most Read

Analysis: Trump’s debate gift to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic squared off in the first of three scheduled 2020 presidential campaign debates [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Trump, Biden battle in ‘ugly’ first US election debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traded personal insults in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, [Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters]

Indian court acquits all accused in Babri mosque demolition case

Hindu mob tore down the Mughal-era mosque in the northern town of Ayodhya [File: Douglas E Curran/AFP]