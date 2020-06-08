Live
Mexico reopens its beaches, despite surge in coronavirus cases

COVID-19 infections are still rising more than two months after the country went into lockdown.

8 Jun 2020

Mexico is reopening its economy after implementing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the numbers of bodies piling up in morgues and crematoriums in the capital do not seem to match the numbers that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says are helping to flatten the curve.

Manuel Rapalo Al Jazeera correspondent in Mexico City, and Mercedes Vargas-Lugo, planning producer for Al Jazeera English join The Take to discuss Mexico’s reopening.

