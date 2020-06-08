Live
Mexico reopens its beaches, despite surge in coronavirus cases

COVID-19 infections are still rising more than two months after the country went into lockdown.

8 Jun 2020

Mexico is reopening its economy after implementing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the numbers of bodies piling up in morgues and crematoriums in the capital do not seem to match the numbers that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says are helping to flatten the curve.

Manuel Rapalo Al Jazeera correspondent in Mexico City, and Mercedes Vargas-Lugo, planning producer for Al Jazeera English join The Take to discuss Mexico’s reopening.

Mexico to start reopening from lockdown amid rising infections

8,000 ‘excess deaths’ in Mexico City as coronavirus rages: study

‘No one’s looking out for us’: Mexico medical workers beg for PPE

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

