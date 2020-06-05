Voices from George Floyd protests

Demonstrations against police brutality and racism have spread across the US. In this episode, The Take hears from protesters to find out why they are demonstrating.

Protesters across the United States are defying curfews and risking arrest to protest against police brutality. We have seen demonstrations like this before, but this year’s wave feels different.

To understand why, we speak with Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad), a cultural critic and editor at GEN magazine. We also speak with Madiha Nawaz (@madihasays), a graduate student and Washington, DC resident who unexpectedly faced the police at her doorstep this week.

