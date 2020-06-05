Live
Voices from George Floyd protests

Demonstrations against police brutality and racism have spread across the US. In this episode, The Take hears from protesters to find out why they are demonstrating.

Protesters across the United States are defying curfews and risking arrest to protest against police brutality. We have seen demonstrations like this before, but this year’s wave feels different.

To understand why, we speak with Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad), a cultural critic and editor at GEN magazine. We also speak with Madiha Nawaz (@madihasays), a graduate student and Washington, DC resident who unexpectedly faced the police at her doorstep this week.

For more:

America Returns to Its Violent Normal by Hanif Abdurraqib

Will protests in the US lead to a political change?

What happened the day George Floyd died in police custody?

Floyd protests: Charting US racial inequality

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

