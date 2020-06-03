Sudan’s muted crackdown, one year later

Dozens were killed when security forces attacked a protest camp in Khartoum on June 3, 2019. One year later, The Take revisits this story.

As demonstrations continue across the United States, The Take revisits protests that took place a year ago in Khartoum, Sudan. One hundred people were reported killed in what protesters called a “massacre” on Monday, June 3, 2019, and it is impossible for a lot of Sudanese to forget – including Hiba Morgan, Al Jazeera’s journalist in Khartoum, Sudan.

As her friends feared for their lives, Morgan, along with the rest of the Al Jazeera team, were barred from reporting. For this episode, we also hear from Al Jazeera journalist Imran Khan.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

