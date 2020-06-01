Live
The cruise is over, but coronavirus has crews stranded at sea

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions are preventing people who work on ships from disembarking.

1 Jun 2020

When coronavirus hit the cruise industry, many passengers were allowed to disembark and were repatriated to their home countries. But as of mid-May, about 100,000 crew members were still at sea, trying to get home.

We speak with Sterling Howell, musician and cruise line entertainer crew member who was able to go home, Krista Thomas, former guest services director for Norwegian Cruises, and with many who are still stuck on board, including Ghoseawon “Albert” Luxmeeparsad, and other Mauritian crew members.

