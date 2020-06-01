Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

The cruise is over, but coronavirus has crews stranded at sea

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions are preventing people who work on ships from disembarking.

1 Jun 2020

When coronavirus hit the cruise industry, many passengers were allowed to disembark and were repatriated to their home countries. But as of mid-May, about 100,000 crew members were still at sea, trying to get home.

We speak with Sterling Howell, musician and cruise line entertainer crew member who was able to go home, Krista Thomas, former guest services director for Norwegian Cruises, and with many who are still stuck on board, including Ghoseawon “Albert” Luxmeeparsad, and other Mauritian crew members.

Cruise lines face legal storm over coronavirus outbreaks

Thousands of Indian seafarers stranded due to coronavirus curbs

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts SpotifyGoogle Podcasts Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
