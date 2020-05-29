In Chile, a pandemic exposes a water divide

Chile’s drought has been compounded by the continuous spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rural Chileans can barely wash their hands, but the avocados nearby are thriving.

The country has been battling a mega drought for over a decade, and rivers and reservoirs in Chile have dried to dust.

In this episode, we ask who has access to water, who doesn’t, and how hard that is to change during the coronavirus outbreak.

To help answer those questions, we speak to Lucia Newman, Al Jazeera editor for Latin America.

For more:

Chile to postpone constitution referendum over COVID-19

How do communities fight coronavirus when they don’t have water?

Chile drought enters critical phase

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram @ajthetake.