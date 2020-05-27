Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Kenya, coronavirus and the global education gap

Schools in Kenya have been closed to 17 million students since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

27 May 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted education for nearly 1.3 billion students worldwide.

The dominant alternative model for education has been tethered to internet access and broadcast stations.

But what happens to children who live in households without access to technology or an internet connection?

We head to Kenya to find out with Catherine Soi, Al Jazeera journalist in Nairobi, Kenya; Justin Sandefur, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development; and Evelyn Jepkemei, an educational adviser at World University Service of Canada.

For more:

Education on hold: School closures disadvantaging Africa’s poor

Stigma, fears of quarantine hinder Kenya’s COVID-19 fight

Stamping out misinformation in Kenya’s COVID-19 fight

The team:

Dina Kesbeh and Graelyn Brashear, Al Jazeera’s head of audio, produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez and Kevin Hirten. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault

If convicted as charged in Los Angeles, Weinstein faces up to 140 years to life in state prison [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

The long history of hiding US presidential illnesses

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Systemic racism in Canada killed Joyce Echaquan, family says

Carol Dube (centre), the partner of Joyce Echaquan, broke down in tears multiple times on Friday as he spoke about her death [Screengrab via YouTube via CPAC]

Turkey orders 17 jailed pending trial for 2014 Kobane protests

Turkish authorities said the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) incited the protests and that the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) supported them [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump moves to Walter Reed Medical Center: US election news

US President Donald Trump arrives on campaign travel at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on October 1 [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]