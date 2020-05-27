Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Kenya, coronavirus and the global education gap

Schools in Kenya have been closed to 17 million students since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

27 May 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted education for nearly 1.3 billion students worldwide.

The dominant alternative model for education has been tethered to internet access and broadcast stations.

But what happens to children who live in households without access to technology or an internet connection?

We head to Kenya to find out with Catherine Soi, Al Jazeera journalist in Nairobi, Kenya; Justin Sandefur, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development; and Evelyn Jepkemei, an educational adviser at World University Service of Canada.

For more:

Education on hold: School closures disadvantaging Africa’s poor

Stigma, fears of quarantine hinder Kenya’s COVID-19 fight

Stamping out misinformation in Kenya’s COVID-19 fight

The team:

Dina Kesbeh and Graelyn Brashear, Al Jazeera’s head of audio, produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez and Kevin Hirten. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Colombia sees surge in mass killings in 2020: UN

A Colombian woman cries in front her house, which was destroyed during an attack in the village of La Caucana, Antioquia province [File: Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

India Dalit rape victim family ‘locked up as police burned body’

A man holds a placard during a protest over the death of a Hathras rape victim in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Two years on, Khashoggi murder unresolved, body still missing

The CIA says that the crown prince ordered the killing, an accusation denied by the government in Riyadh [Getty Images]
Most Read

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 – What happens next?

President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One after a recent campaign event in Hagerstown, Maryland [File/Pablo Martinez Monsivais] (AP)

Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump infection

World leaders and officials were quick to weigh in, and there was both sympathy and schadenfreude [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Contact tracing Donald Trump – The week he caught the virus

Many in Trump's entourage, here seen in the Rose Garden at a ceremony on September 26, regularly do not wear face masks [Shawn Thew/EPA]

Donald Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19: Live news

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are both in quarantine [Carlos Barria/Reuters]