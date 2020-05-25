Live
Al Jazeera’s coronavirus book club

In this episode of The Take, we hear passages read by Al Jazeera journalists and fellow bibliophiles from the books they’re turning to during this pandemic.

25 May 2020

We often read to be transported, and at this time when we’re very stuck in one place, we’re looking to our bookshelves – and bookshops under threat – to travel to new worlds and return to old memories.

We hear from Al Jazeera senior correspondents Mohammed Jamjoom, Stefanie Dekker, and Imran Khan; Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, Americas editor for aljazeera.com; Kyle Burke, owner of Capitol Hill Books (@capitolhillbooks) in Washington, DC; Tawney, The Take listener in Melbourne, Australia; and Akinolo Davies, The Take listener in London, UK.

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Graelyn Brashear, Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio, produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, and Ney Alvarez. Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer.

Books featured in this episode:

The Colossus of New York by Colson Whitehead

The Plague by Albert Camus

Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami

Faces of Love: Hafez and the Poets of Shiraz by Hafez, Jahan Malek Khatun, Obayd-e Zakani, Dick Davis

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

