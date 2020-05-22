When ‘Dreamers’ self-deport

The fate of more than 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers could soon be decided by the US Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court will soon decide the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

The federal programme has granted a temporary reprieve from deportation for undocumented young people, known as “Dreamers”. The expected ruling will decide the fate of more than 700,000 people in the US.

In this episode, we bring you a story about two young Dreamers who took fate into their own hands.

We speak with Tawheeda Wahabzada, a former Dreamer now working as a senior researcher in Toronto, Canada; Mauricio Lopez, a former Dreamer now working and living in Mexico City, Mexico; and we talk about the future of DACA under the Trump administration with Steve Yale-Loehr, a lawyer and professor of immigration law at Cornell University.

