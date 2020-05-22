Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Human Rights

When ‘Dreamers’ self-deport

The fate of more than 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers could soon be decided by the US Supreme Court.

22 May 2020

The US Supreme Court will soon decide the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

The federal programme has granted a temporary reprieve from deportation for undocumented young people, known as “Dreamers”. The expected ruling will decide the fate of more than 700,000 people in the US.

In this episode, we bring you a story about two young Dreamers who took fate into their own hands.

We speak with Tawheeda Wahabzada, a former Dreamer now working as a senior researcher in Toronto, Canada; Mauricio Lopez, a former Dreamer now working and living in Mexico City, Mexico; and we talk about the future of DACA under the Trump administration with Steve Yale-Loehr, a lawyer and professor of immigration law at Cornell University.

For more:

2020 look ahead: ‘Dreamers’ await decision on their futures

US Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to end ‘dreamers’ programme

Opinion: No Need to Deport Me. This Dreamer’s Dream Is Dead.

The team:

Ney Alvarez and Stacey Samuel produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Zainab Majoka and Ali Hamza.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
