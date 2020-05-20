Live
Science vs Sweden in the battle against coronavirus

Sweden has taken a controversial approach to the coronavirus pandemic, imposing fewer restrictions than its neighbours.

20 May 2020

Sweden has taken a controversially lax approach to curb the novel coronavirus. Instead of lockdowns, the government is suggesting social distancing guidelines. The Swedish population is overwhelmingly on board with their government’s plan, even while many scientists say the country is not doing enough.

On April 14, 22 researchers in Sweden publicly criticised the government’s strategy and called on politicians to make changes.

The Take spoke with a few of those scientists for this episode, including Nele Brusselaers, an associate professor of clinical epidemiology at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden; Lynn Kamerlin, a structural biology professor at Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden; Peter Kasson, an associate professor at Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden; Marcus Carlsson, a mathematician at Lund University, Lund, Sweden; Emil Bergholtz, a theoretical physics professor at Stockholm University, in Stockholm; Christina Tallberg, the president of the Swedish National Pensioners’ Organisation, in Stockholm; and Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a biology professor at Chalmers University, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, and Kevin Hirten. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

