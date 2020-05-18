Live
Returning to life in Jerusalem

What is it like to live in a divided city? The Take explores Al Jazeera’s documentary about the Holy City and those who call it home.

18 May 2020

As Israel forges a united government and stares down the question of annexation of the occupied West Bank, we’re returning to an episode about the ancient city at the heart of so many years of conflict.

Awad Joumaa, executive producer at Al Jazeera English and the filmmaker behind Al Jazeera’s new documentary “Jerusalem: A Rock and a Hard Place” guides us through the Holy City to meet the people who call it home: a Muslim scholar, a Christian Palestinian researcher, a proud Zionist, and an ex-settler.

A Rock and a Hard Place: What is it like to live In Jerusalem?

The team:
Morgan Waters and Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, and Amy Walters. Ian Coss was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

