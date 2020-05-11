Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

A ‘slaughter them’ policy that targets the Philippines poor

President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs policy has led to more than 20,000 deaths since 2016.

11 May 2020

The Philippines’s war on drugs presses on despite the coronavirus lockdown. President Rodrigo Duterte has stated that he would instruct the military to shoot anyone “who creates trouble” during the country’s lockdown. His use of excessive force to further his policies is nothing new. Since 2016, the president has enacted a “slaughter them” policy against anyone suspected of drug use. More than 20,000 drug-related deaths have occurred since 2016 – most of them extrajudicial killings.

Many say the war on drugs in the Philippines is a war on the poor. To understand how classism has upended Philippine society, we speak to Leah Borromeo, filmmaker of The Mortician of Manila documentary, and co-founder of Disobedient.

The team:
Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. The Take’s Executive Producer is Stacey Samuel and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 [File: AP]

Trump moves to Walter Reed after COVID-19 diagnosis

Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, October 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19 [Jacquelyn Martin/ AP]

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault

If convicted as charged in Los Angeles, Weinstein faces up to 140 years to life in state prison [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

The long history of hiding US presidential illnesses

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Most Read

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Trump moves to Walter Reed Medical Center: US election news

US President Donald Trump arrives on campaign travel at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on October 1 [Leah Millis/Reuters]