Ramadan under coronavirus quarantine

The Take speaks to Muslims across the US and UK about how they are celebrating community and fasting against the backdrop of a pandemic.

8 May 2020

As we wrap up the second week of Ramadan, The Take is turning the mic on our host and one of our producers. We wanted to learn from friends and community leaders how coronavirus is affecting their Ramadan traditions and their spiritual experience.

The Take speaks to Lauren Schreiber, executive director of Center DC; Nesima Aberra in Arizona; Omar Nassimi in Virginia; Edil Yusuf in California; Imam Khalid Latif, executive director of the Islamic Center at New York University; Mohamed Swamad in United Kingdom; and Baba Kesbeh, father of this episode’s producer in Texas.

The team:

Dina Kesbeh, Malika Bilal and Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Amy Walters. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. The Take’s Executive Producer is Stacey Samuel and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
